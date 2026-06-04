Violet Richardson Awards

Pictured, left to right, are the 2026 Violet Richardson Award winners. They are Skye Hestand, Samantha Foster and Lyndon Unger. On May 21, these young women were each awarded $500 by Soroptimist International of the Olympic Rain Forest for their many volunteer hours in our community. Benefitting from their combined thousands of hours are the Forks Assembly of God Church, Forks High School, the 1910 Shaker Church of LaPush, the Quileute Ocean Going Canoe Society, and Ginger’s Closet.

$250 of each young woman’s award was shared with a community non-profit organization.

Skye shared her award with Sarge’s Place. Samantha shared her award with the Quileute Ocean Going Canoe Society. Lyndon shared her award with Ginger’s Closet.

“These young women make us all proud. Our community thanks them!”