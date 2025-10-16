Timberrrr! Here Come the Cutest Loggers in Town
Published 1:30 am Thursday, October 16, 2025
It was cuteness overload on Sunday afternoon at the annual Little Logger contest! Some really little “Little Loggers” joined the fun this year! Thanks to sponsors Sully’s, the Forks Forum, and the West End Business and Professional Association for making it happen — and to Rex Shaw for once again providing hay bales for comfy photo ops. In a random drawing, Malik Howard won first place ($25 gift card), Walker Dean took second ($15 gift card), and James Rathjen placed third ($10 gift card). Every participant received a goody bag filled with candy and a Sully’s ice cream cone certificate! Thanks to all who participated.