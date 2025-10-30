Learn about Kalaloch’s coastal bluff erosion at Forks Library, Nov. 1

Community members can learn more about shoreline erosion at Kalaloch from Dr. Ian Miller on Nov.1 at the Forks Branch Library. Submitted photo

The Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., will host Dr. Ian Miller for a presentation and discussion highlighting his research on coastal bluff erosion at Kalaloch from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Miller will give an overview of how shoreline erosion at Kalaloch places buildings and recreational infrastructure at risk, posing a variety of management problems. The presentation will also cover some of the methods that have been used to monitor and understand the erosion patterns of Kalaloch’s bluffs, including ground surveys with global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), which have been conducted at least twice a year since 2013.

About the Presenter

Dr. Ian Miller is Washington Sea Grant’s coastal hazards specialist, working out of Peninsula College in Port Angeles. Miller works with coastal communities and public agencies in Washington State to strengthen their ability to plan for and manage coastal hazards, including tsunamis, chronic erosion, coastal flooding and other hazards associated with climate change.

For more information, visit NOLS.org/events, call 360-374-6402, or email Discover@NOLS.org.