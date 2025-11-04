Lost Lab Found After Days on the Run Following Bogachiel River Boating Accident

By Forks Forum

The days-long search for Turbo, a silver Labrador who survived last Thursday’s boating accident on the Bogachiel River, came to a happy ending Monday morning when the dog was safely contained in a Forks neighborhood.

Turbo was spotted in the Valley View area early on November 3, and shortly after, resident Jackie Daniels was able to lure him into her backyard. Daniels quickly shut the gate and called dispatch to report that she thought the missing dog had been found.

“Once he was contained, he wasn’t skittish at all,” said Shyliah Gorbett, who helped coordinate efforts to find the dog. “He was actually very nice to all the responders who showed up.”

Gorbett, president of Friends of Forks Animals, said the search had intensified over the weekend after several sightings. “The day prior, he was spotted across the river, and I took our (FOFA) dog live trap out to Trevor Covich, who floated it over and set it up like I showed him, but it wasn’t needed after all!” she said.

Responding to the scene were Deputy Flores, Officer Rakoz, Bill Paul, and Scott Swagerty, who arrived within moments of the call. “I was notified by Rakoz to come down as well,” Gorbett said, “but he was secured before we arrived.”

Gorbett arrived shortly after Daniels had the dog safely fenced in. “I offered to transport him home to his family,” she said. “I left straight from Jackie’s house and took him home to the Akers family on the East End of the county.”

Turbo’s safe recovery brought a bit of relief to a community still reeling from the boating accident that left Christian Akers (35) and his 7-year-old son Wyatt deceased. Alfonso Graham (39) remains missing.

According to authorities, official search efforts for Graham have been suspended due to high water volume, limited visibility, and obstructions in the river.

While the search for Graham remains paused, the safe return of Turbo provided a glimmer of hope.