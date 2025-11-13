WEBPA Turkey Drawing kicks off Holiday Promo

West End Business & Professional Association held the first Turkey Drawing an Saturday outside Forks Outfitters. Those winning turkeys were ; Russell Harrison, Eliza Hull, and Tony Porter. Winning other items were; Outfitter gift cards - Wendy Witherspoon, Jayden Ceja, Edward Stringer; Sullys gift certificates - Jessica Hurley, Cathy Harner, Phyliss McElravy. Seen in the photo, Phyllis, Tony, Cathy, Edward, Eliza, Jayden, Russell, Wendy and Jessica. Remember to ask for official blue tickets when you shop at participating WEBPA members, one for every $10 spent. Bring them to Outfitters on Saturdays at 1 p.m. for the drawing. There will be two more Turkey Drawings Nov. 15 and 22. Tickets remain in the barrel for the Santa Bucks Drawings on Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13 and 20.

Photo Christi Baron

West End Business & Professional Association held the first Turkey Drawing on Saturday outside Forks Outfitters. Those winning turkeys were Russell Harrison, Eliza Hull, and Tony Porter. Winning other items were: Outfitter gift cards – Wendy Witherspoon, Jayden Ceja, Edward Stringer; Sully’s gift certificates – Jessica Hurley, Cathy Harner, Phyliss McElravy. In the photo are Phyllis, Tony, Cathy, Edward, Eliza, Jayden, Russell, Wendy, and Jessica. Remember to ask for official blue tickets when you shop at participating WEBPA members, one for every $10 spent. Bring them to Outfitters on Saturdays at 1 p.m. for the drawing. There will be two more Turkey Drawings on Nov. 15 and 22. Tickets remain in the barrel for the Santa Bucks Drawings on Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, and 20.