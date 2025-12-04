Final Rosmond Evening Talk of 2025 to Highlight Drone Technology in Forestry

The final Rosmond Evening Talk of 2025 is set for Wednesday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., featuring a presentation on how drones are transforming forest management on the Olympic Peninsula. Miles Micheletti, Unmanned Aircraft Systems Data Manager for the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), will present “Mapping the Canopy: How Drones Help Us See the Forest and the Trees.”

Micheletti will discuss how drones are being used to map working forests and the methods DNR uses to monitor streams, understand forest ecology, and map reforestation. The talk will also explore how drone technology is becoming increasingly accessible to consumers and small forest landowners, how it complements traditional forest survey and inventory techniques, and what advancements in AI may mean for the future of remote sensing.

A Seattle native and graduate of The Evergreen State College, Micheletti has worked with DNR since beginning as an intern in the Habitat Conservation Plan program. He later joined the agency’s Forest Inventory crew, measuring field plots used to train DNR’s forest inventory models. Since 2017, he has served as the UAS Data Manager, helping State Lands staff improve data collection through remote sensing. Outside of work, he serves on the board of his local rowing club, enjoys photography, and has a fondness for trains.

The talk will take place in person at the Hemlock Forest Room at the Olympic Natural Resources Center, 1455 S. Forks Ave. in Forks. Those who prefer to attend remotely may join via Zoom at https://washington.zoom.us/j/3834334539. A recording will also be available afterward on the ONRC website.

The Rosmond Evening Talks are funded through the Rosmond Family Education Fund, honoring the contributions of Fred Rosmond and his family to forestry and the Forks community.