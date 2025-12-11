A Busy Weekend!SIORF Festival of Trees and The Twinkle Light Holiday Parade

And just like that …they were back in the parade lineup!

It was lights out during the parade Saturday night but never fear …Taylor Soha shared, “Our lights on our gingerbread house went out right when the parade started. My husband hopped out of our truck and sprinted to our house to get diesel for our generator and got back in time to add fuel to the generator and get the lights back on!”

Soroptimist Janis Berry-Flagg welcomed a large crowd to the Rainforest Arts Center on Sunday afternoon for the annual Festival of Trees Auction. Flagg shared how the auction comes together and all the entities who help make it happen.

The auction was off and running with auctioneers, Pat Soderlind and Rod Fleck, in the center of photo, while Soroptimist members kept track of the activity. It was a packed house Sunday afternoon. Watch for further details next week on how the auction went.

This group was ready to perform …before the parade got started.

First responders collected food items during the parade on Saturday night. Watch for other food drive activities by first responders during the holidays.

It was one of the largest parades in recent memory and the rain cooperated!

The community tree lighting ceremony took place after the Twinkle Light Holiday parade last Saturday night.

Photo Christi Baron

The community tree lighting ceremony took place after the Twinkle Light Holiday parade last Saturday night.

Photo Christi Baron

It was one of the largest parades in recent memory and the rain cooperated!

Photo Megan Harris

First responders collected food items during the parade on Saturday night. Watch for other food drive activities by first responders during the holidays.

Photo Amber Ramsey

This group was ready to perform …before the parade got started.

The auction was off and running with auctioneers, Pat Soderlind and Rod Fleck, in the center of photo, while Soroptimist members kept track of the activity. It was a packed house Sunday afternoon. Watch for further details next week on how the auction went.

Photo Christi Baron

Photo Christi Baron

Soroptimist Janis Berry-Flagg welcomed a large crowd to the Rainforest Arts Center on Sunday afternoon for the annual Festival of Trees Auction. Flagg shared how the auction comes together and all the entities who help make it happen.

Photo Christi Baron

It was lights out during the parade Saturday night but never fear …Taylor Soha shared, “Our lights on our gingerbread house went out right when the parade started. My husband hopped out of our truck and sprinted to our house to get diesel for our generator and got back in time to add fuel to the generator and get the lights back on!”

And just like that …they were back in the parade lineup!