CB-Sekiu Lions Thank the Community with Holiday Boughs

Photo Nancy Messmer

Each year, members of the local Lions Club come together to spread holiday cheer throughout the Clallam Bay - Sekiu communities. Joey, Nancy, and Roy gathered fresh tree boughs, salal, and holly, while Donna purchased the bows. Ray cut the boughs into usable lengths, and Andy, Roy, Nancy, Ray, and Bev assembled the festive holiday swags.

The Lions then delivered the swags to community institutions and local businesses as a thank-you for the important role they play in keeping Clallam Bay and Sekiu welcoming and livable places. Shown here, Cara at Toast and Jam accepts delivery of one of the holiday swags.