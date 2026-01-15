Forks and Port Angeles wrestler at Battle of the Hatchet 2026.

Forks Wrestling Club is partnering with Port Angeles to host the Jim Ross Memorial Dual on Jan. 25. The community is invited to come support our youth and honor the memory of Jim Ross.

The tournament will take place at the Forks High School gym from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and entry is free.

Concessions will be hosted by the 2026 senior parents, and Jim Ross Memorial Dual hoodies and T-shirts will be available to purchase or order.

All proceeds will go to support the Forks Wrestling Club.