A Look Back … This week in the Forks Forum

This week in 2001, Judge Erik Rohrer had spent his first week at his new job at Clallam County District II Court in Forks. In a front-page photo, Forks football coach Terry Jensen looked on as Spartan Pat Bennett signed a letter of intent to play at WSU (photo). In other news …PUD rates were going up, and a cougar was spotted in Thomas Addition.

Fifty years ago this week, Vic Ulin was retiring from the Forks Volunteer Fire Department after 26 years of volunteering (photo). Michael Garbrick and Eugene Barker were photographed with soccer star Pepe at the soccer clinic in La Push (photo). Skyline Helicopters had an ad for “cedar lifting.”

This week in 1969, the snow was finally melting, and loggers were getting back to work. The dining room at Fairholme was opening for the season. Alice’s Apparel was moving down the street next to the Vagabond. Hoh River Cedar was featured in a full-page story. Owner Dean Hurn was pictured (photo).

In 1954, a front-page ad urged drivers to use their turn signals! Fundraising for the Infant Airlock machine was complete and it was now at the Forks Hospital. Something was going on at the Forks garbage dump, which required the hiring of extra Law Enforcement.

This week in 1940, it was reported that a gold wedding band, thought to have been destroyed in the downtown fire of 1925, had been found half a mile from town on a trail. It was returned to its owner, George Groffman. The Groffmans had lost their business and home in the fire.