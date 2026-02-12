Fun a Day at the Forks Library

Seen amongst other knit items was a FES Puddle Jumper! Made by Michelle Thompson.

Weaving her own magic, as usual, was Lela Kriebel. She created a number of stunning items during the month of January and displayed them on Saturday.

Curt White and Linda Offutt were both busy creating things in January …Curt crafting this awesome dragon head, and Linda weaving her magic with yarn!

Rainforest Council for the Arts took over the Forks Library on Saturday and local artsists and crafters offered up a variety of things they worked on in the month of January. In addition to the display out front, and fresh off their crane-making fun, the Hunters were set up in the Klahn room at the Library on Saturday helping kids and some adults do some fun crafts.

Photos Christi Baron

