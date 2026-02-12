Kids Book Club begins at Forks Library

Students in grades 1-3 can stop by the Forks Branch Library, 171 S. Forks Ave., to pick up “Wildlife Rescue: How to Save an Owl” to read before the first Kids Book Club meeting on Feb. 24. Kids will read the book on their own and then join library staff for a fun discussion and snacks.

A limited number of books are available for participants to keep and can be picked up on a first-come, first served basis before each program. Additional copies and formats can be checked out through the library catalog. The program is free and no registration is needed. Attendance at all sessions is encouraged but not required.

Forks Branch Library – Kids Book Club Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

“Wildlife Rescue: How to Save an Owl” by Kate Messner

Books are available now while supplies last.

Tuesday, April 14, 3:30–4:30 p.m.

“Pets Rule! Kittens are Monsters” by Susan Tan

Books are available beginning March 12.

This program is generously supported in part by the Friends of Forks Library. For more information about Kids Book Club at North Olympic Library System (NOLS) locations, visit NOLS.org/KBC, call 360-374-6402, or email youth@nols.org.