Neah Bay with the wins

Red Devil Favor Ray (22) rebounds in front of Spartan Radly Bennett in the Forks Gym, where Neah Bay defeated Forks 66 to 55. Also pictured are Neah Bay’s Mathias Greene (0), Forks’ Ty Rowley (20) and Red Devil Echoes Chartraw (12).

Red Devil Wiinuk Martan (21) and Caylee Moss (11) pressure Spartan Bailey Johnson in the Spartan Gym, where Neah Bay continued their winning ways, defeating Forks 68 to 44. Also in action are Spartans Avery Dilley (10) and Kendyl Woody (24).

Photo by Lonnie Archibald

Photo by Lonnie Archibald