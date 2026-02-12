Neah Bay with the wins
Published 1:30 am Thursday, February 12, 2026
Red Devil Wiinuk Martan (21) and Caylee Moss (11) pressure Spartan Bailey Johnson in the Spartan Gym, where Neah Bay continued their winning ways, defeating Forks 68 to 44. Also in action are Spartans Avery Dilley (10) and Kendyl Woody (24).
Photo by Lonnie Archibald
Red Devil Favor Ray (22) rebounds in front of Spartan Radly Bennett in the Forks Gym, where Neah Bay defeated Forks 66 to 55. Also pictured are Neah Bay’s Mathias Greene (0), Forks’ Ty Rowley (20) and Red Devil Echoes Chartraw (12).
Photo by Lonnie Archibald