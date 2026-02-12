Prince of Peace Lutheran Church to Hold Ash Wednesday Service

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church will offer an Ash Wednesday Service at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18. The service will be led by Deacon Don Corson and will include imposition of ashes. All are welcome.

Interested in worship? Worship starts in the sanctuary on Sundays at 10 a.m. The service is also offered online through the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Facebook site; tune in live at 10 or watch the recording when convenient.