A Look Back …This week in the Forks Forum

Twenty-five years ago this week it had snowed! It was reported that a Clallam County Transit bus driver had been attacked at the Forks Transit Center. Two men had demanded the driver’s wallet. After a struggle, the two ran away and were still at large.

This week in 1976, Phil Arbeiter was named the Forks Lions Club Citizen of the Year (photo). The Hausles were opening a fish market next to Born’s Bakery on Sol Duc Way. In addition to fish and other seafood, they were also offering specialty cheeses (photo). The Quileute Tribe, working with Jay Powell PHD and Vickie Jensen, had completed a Quileute dictionary. Powell and Jensen had also done some filming of Tribal elders and Quileute music and dancing. A photo of Grace and Hal George playing music while their son Skip dances was featured in the paper (photo).

This week in 1969, Spartan basketball was headed to State, and the school board had changed the school’s Spring Vacation dates to coincide with the tournament. A helicopter, low on fuel, being used to survey timber for Weyerhauser Timber Company, had made an emergency landing near the radio station. Wes DePew had arrived with a fuel truck …after fueling up it was on its way (photo). Cedar theft was on the rise.

This week in 1954, Forks schools were going to be open on Washington’s Birthday due to some lost days because of snow. In 4-H News, Sue Whitehead of the Handy Dandys did a presentation on how to crack eggs.

This week in 1940, a Forks man named Eddie Walker had reunited with his sister after 45 years. He had been adopted after his mother became ill. A personal ad in a Seattle area newspaper was seen by another Forks resident and it led to the reunion. Walker and his sister were on their way to see their mother in California. Queets Valley pioneers were ready for a fight as they feared Olympic National Park was planning the condemnation of their properties.