ALIVE AND IN LOVE WITH LIFE: New Creative Outreach for West End Seniors at St. Anne’s

Senior citizens in the West End will soon have a new opportunity to connect, create and rediscover the joy of play through a creative outreach program launching at St. Anne’s Church.

The program, titled “Alive and In Love with Life,” is designed to empower seniors to express their creativity, reduce loneliness, and grow in love, faith and joy through the arts. The free outreach will bring seniors together for writing, art and music sessions in a welcoming, social environment.

The program is led by Sally Milici, a longtime artist, musician and educator who presented the idea at the Senior Luncheon on February 11.

“Seniors! Do you find yourself sitting home reading a lot, watching TV, then nodding off? I do!” Milici told the group. “I decided enough of that! Let’s PLAY!”

Milici brings more than 40 years of experience as an art teacher and a lifetime of involvement in music. She currently leads the St. Anne’s choir, sings in a band, and plays piano and guitar.

The outreach will focus on three main areas:

Writing: Participants will write and share the stories of their lives, creating opportunities for reflection and connection.

Art: Seniors will learn to draw, color and paint to awaken and develop their artistic creativity.

Music: Group singing and music-making will provide a joyful way to engage and build community.

Milici emphasized that creativity is not just fun, but healthy. Quoting Albert Einstein, she said, “The only thing we know about creativity is that it begins with play.”

She also noted that creating together releases dopamine, serotonin and endorphins — the body’s “feel good” hormones — which help boost mood, connection and overall well-being.

The gatherings will take place at St. Anne’s Church Hall on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. for the next four months. The first session is scheduled for February 24.

Dates and times are:

February 24, 1–3 p.m.

March 24, 1–3 p.m.

April 28, 1–3 p.m.

May 26, 1–3 p.m.

There is no charge for the program, and all supplies will be provided.

“These gatherings are about learning to express and develop our creativity,” Milici said. “Such a deal, right? Now let’s PLAY!”

All senior citizens in the West End are invited to attend and take part in this new, life-affirming creative community.