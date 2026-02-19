FMS January Students of the Month

8th Grade: Marely Calmo Ramirez

Marely Calmo Ramirez was chosen as January Student of the Month for 8th grade. Marely’s favorites include enchiladas, the color purple, math, hanging out with her friends, and ducks. When she grows up, she wants to be a lawyer.

When asked why Marely was chosen as Student of the Month, her science teacher, Mrs. Cook, said, “Marely has really grown a lot in science this year. She has a wonderful sense of humor and works hard to learn scientific ideas. Her effort is obvious in her classwork, and her assessments have shown a lot of growth. She asks for help when she needs it. I am very proud of her, and I enjoy having her in my class.”

Mrs. Highfield, her PE teacher, said, “Marely spreads kindness in the class. She is academically focused.”

Mr. Feasel, her CTE teacher, added, “Marely consistently displays our school-wide expectations of being respectful, responsible, and safe. She is a wonderful student who takes pride in doing well on her schoolwork and is a positive influence, both academically and socially, in the classroom. Keep up the great work!”

Marely would like to thank her mom for supporting her. Congratulations, Marely!

7th Grade: Harper Beutler

Harper Beutler was chosen as January Student of the Month for 7th grade. Harper’s favorites include nachos, the color pink, history class, hanging out with friends, and lions.

When asked why Harper was chosen as Student of the Month, her ELA teacher, Mrs. Johanson, said, “Harper is always kind to others and acts as a quality friend to her peers. She is consistently motivated, helpful, and dedicated to being her best.”

Mrs. Highfield, her PE teacher, said, “Harper is academically focused and shows strong leadership skills. She is kind and respectful to everyone.”

Her math teacher, Dr. Whitehead, added, “Harper is a leader both in the classroom and in extracurriculars. She is a scholar athlete for sure. She is kind and courteous to her teachers and school adults, and seems to be a genuine friend to her peer group. All around, she is a great role model for other students.”

Harper would like to thank her mom for supporting her. Way to go, Harper!

6th Grade: Grace Hammer

Grace Hammer was chosen as January Student of the Month for 6th grade. Grace’s favorites include fruit punch popsicles, the color light pink, world history, reading, and tigers. When she grows up, she wants to be an architect or a writer.

When asked why Grace was chosen as Student of the Month, her social studies teacher, Mrs. Echeita, said, “Grace is consistently meeting, or going above, expectations in class both academically and behaviorally. I appreciate that she actively participates in class discussions and always helps deepen the thinking of her classmates. Grace is very dedicated to producing exceptional work and makes sure everything is turned in. I know she sets high expectations for herself academically, like getting a 4.0, and it shows in her work ethic. I appreciate her commitment and natural curiosity towards learning.”

Her music teacher, Mrs. Rasmussen, said, “Grace is a quiet, multi-talented artist. She works really hard to get everything done correctly. She is starting to come out of her shell by helping others when they are lost or don’t understand.”

Miss Klebe, her ELA teacher, said, “Grace has earned Student of the Month because of her hard work, positive attitude, and kindness. She is a dedicated student who always gives her best effort and keeps trying, even when learning feels difficult. Grace truly has a heart of gold. She is respectful and kind to her teachers and classmates and always works to make good choices. Grace also shows strong academic skills by listening closely, participating in class, and putting care into everything she does. Grace is a great role model and helps make the classroom a happy and positive place to learn.”

Mrs. Highfield, her PE teacher, said, “Grace displays full effort in all tasks given. She is inquisitive and will ask questions when needing clarification. She supports her peers in class.”

Grace would like to thank her sister Cricket, and her friends Ahia Jackson and Kailey Sallee for supporting her. Congratulations, Grace!

5th Grade: Deibis Perez Martin

Deibis Perez Martin was chosen as Student of the Month for 5th grade. Deibis’ favorites include pizza, the color black, math, drawing, and wolves.

When asked why Deibis was chosen as Student of the Month, her music teacher, Mrs. Murillo, said, “Deibis is a kind person. She has a beautiful smile. She likes to learn and is working hard to improve her skills in class.”

Mrs. Leverington, her science teacher, said, “Deibis is a quiet leader in the classroom. She leads by example. When she is absent, Deibis consistently goes to every teacher to receive her missed work. She is willing to ask for help on assignments and works well with her group during labs and shared work. During independent study, Deibis uses her time wisely by working and staying focused. She helps students who struggle and treats everyone with calm, quiet respect. Thanks for your hard work and dedication to school, Deibis!”

Mrs. Camacho-Carver, her social studies teacher, said, “Deibis is a very courteous and kind student. She goes out of her way to help friends and is a team player on assignments. She is often the very first student to come to social studies and get out her book and planner, showing she is ready for learning. I enjoy having her in class, and she is a great example for other students.”

Mrs. Highfield, her PE teacher, said, “Deibis is quiet and respectful. She focuses on the task and will try all new activities.”

Deibis would like to thank her parents for supporting her, because they encourage her to study hard and pursue her dreams. Way to go, Deibis!