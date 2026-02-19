Spartan 8th Grade Basketball

Spartan 8th grader Brooklynn Gates controls the ball against Crescent on Feb. 11, in the Spartan Gym. Also in action for Forks are Savannah Castro (42), Chaz Fryberg (32), and Sofia Huling (52).

Forks 8th grader Chaz Fryberg tips it to the Spartans as Forks took on Crescent in the Forks Gym, where Crescent defeated Forks 19 to 9 in this non-league contest. Also in the action are Orryanna Gonzalez (33) and Sofia Huling (52).

Photo by Lonnie Archibald

Photo by Lonnie Archibald

