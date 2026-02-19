Two rescued from overturned drift boat

Two people were rescued by fellow steelhead fishermen Sunday after their aluminum drift boat overturned on the upper Sol Duc River around noon. The man and woman were brought wet and cold to the Maxfield boat ramp, where medics were waiting to assist. Law enforcement, fire crews, medics, and a swiftwater rescue team all responded to the scene. As of Sunday afternoon, the couple’s dog was still missing. Clallam County Fire District #1 officials said their swiftwater team searched the shoreline but could not locate the dog, and a Forest Service drone was also deployed without success. By Sunday evening, the boat remained in the river, and the dog had not yet been found.

Photo CCFD#1