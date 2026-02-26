SIORF provides new table for non-profits

It wasn’t Christmas, but Jim Gossard, Forks Outfitters Store Director, opened a gift last Friday from Soroptimist International of the Olympic Rainforest…a new table for area non-profits to use when they set up at the store. SIORF Co-President Janis Flagg got the idea after using the old table during December. She shared, “I’d like to somehow document a thank you and recognition of them. The community owes so much to Outfitter’s generosity, giving everyone the ability to meet the public free of charge.”

Photos Christi Baron

After the table was set up, Gossard thanked Flagg and Co-President Rosemary Sternbeck for their thoughtfulness.