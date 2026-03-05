A Look Back …This week in the Forks Forum

This week, 25 years ago, it was reported that a 6.8 earthquake near Olympia had been felt by some in Forks. A 1995 Ford Explorer had been donated to the QVSA. In police calls, the Thrifty Mart espresso stand employee had reported a 2-foot-long ferret in the parking lot. After 45 years in business, Fletcher Electric had closed. Cheryl had caught a big fish (photo). Peninsula Wrestling Club had attended a tournament in Elma (photo).

This week in 1976, the Beaver Post Office had been burglarized. In Beaver news ….(kids/dogs) …the Heathers brothers, Sam Kennedy, and Brandy and Lady had built a snowman named ‘Ol Man Heathers (photo). FHS Honor Society had elected officers: Debbie, Shirley, Lori, and Kyle (photo).

In 1969, the West End was booming …Alice’s had expanded, a Sears Catalog store was opening, Halmor Ford had a new showroom, Forks Motel had built new 2-story units and a pool was planned, Logger’s Supply had expanded, and Three Rivers Resort had built an addition.

In 1954, it was reported that a new modern Chevron gas station was being built; it would have a garage and 6 gas pumps. A park board was being formed in hopes of creating a town park. Three local men pleaded guilty to setting off 10 sticks of dynamite at the Forks airport at 3 a.m.

This week in 1940, the Congregational Church was hosting a Native American Art Exhibit. Local tribal members had been asked to display baskets and carvings. Two hundred pheasants had been released on the Forks Prairie. Work had started on the new M. R. Smith Mill at Lake Pleasant, and an estimated 100 men would be employed. Steam turbines would create the electric power needed to run the mill.