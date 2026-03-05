Free Virtual Adoption Info Sessions Offered

The Northwest Adoption Exchange (NWAE) is hosting free virtual information sessions for anyone interested in adopting from foster care in Washington. Offered in partnership with the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), the sessions provide clear guidance on the adoption process.

Who: Anyone interested in adopting from foster care in Washington

What: Free virtual information sessions

When: Monthly (participants should attend Session 1 before Session 2)

Upcoming dates:

• Session 1: March 5 at 12 p.m. or 6 p.m.

• Session 2: March 19 at 12 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Where: Online (register at nwae.org)

Cost: Free

Led by experienced child welfare professionals, the two-part series offers an overview of adoption from foster care, including the needs of youth awaiting permanent families and step-by-step guidance through the process.

Session 1: Introduction to adoption from foster care — how adoption fits within the foster care system, available supports, and key considerations.

Session 2: The steps to adoption — choosing an agency, required training, and the home study process.