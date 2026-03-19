Bedford Donation Supports Forks Swift Water Rescue in memory of John Brewer

Photo Christi Baron

Forks firemen, CCFD#1, Chris Martin (left) and Mike Zavadlov (right) accept a $1,000 donation from Ed Bedford (center) of Bedford’s Craft Sodas of Port Angeles to support the department’s swift water rescue program and its effort to purchase a jet boat. Zavadlov noted the department responded to five boat flips this winter, including one fatal incident. Bedford made the contribution in memory of his friend John Brewer, former publisher of the Peninsula Daily News, Sequim Gazette and Forks Forum, who died in April 2024 in a Montana fly-fishing accident when the boat he was in struck a submerged log and overturned. The team currently relies on a neighboring jurisdiction for access to a jet boat. The Swift Water Team continues fundraising efforts through a GoFundMe campaign.