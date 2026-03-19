Committee Seeks Community Feedback on Replacing 74-Year-Old Forks Middle School

Forks Middle School Predesign Committee members reviewing the current site plan and needs of the facility.

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The Forks Middle School Predesign Committee is inviting families and community members to provide feedback on the potential replacement of the 74-year-old Forks Middle School building. Community members are encouraged to complete a brief five-minute survey to share their thoughts and priorities at qvschools.org/survey.

The Quillayute Valley School District Board of Directors unanimously adopted a resolution for the Forks Middle School Replacement Project in November, 2025, when they learned that the District would receive about $22 million dollars of state funding for the building, if they pass a bond measure on the November, 2026 ballot.

“The Forks Middle School Bond would be a replacement for the outgoing Forks High School Bond and will not increase the tax level,” stated Bill Rohde, QVSD Board Chair.

“If we wait until 2027, the district will only be able to capture about $17 million dollars of School Construction Assistant Funding (SCAP) instead of the $22 million,” stated Diana Reaume, Superintendent.

Forks Middle School was originally built in 1952. Through its review process, the committee determined that the building has significant structural needs and that fully addressing those issues through a remodel would cost more than constructing a new facility.

The Forks Middle School Predesign Committee was appointed by the QVSD Board of Directors and is made up of parents, staff, and community members. The group began meeting in September to review the condition of the building and explore long-term, cost-effective solutions to address facility needs.

“We want families and community members to understand the challenges associated with the aging building and help shape what comes next,” said Jay Henson, Architect and Committee Chair.

Identified challenges with the current building include:

• Campus Security: Students walk outdoors between four separate buildings during the school day. The campus has multiple entrances that could be consolidated and more effectively secured.

• Drop-off Safety: The drop-off and pick-up area on Spartan Avenue creates traffic flow and pedestrian safety concerns.

• Roof and Drainage: Roofing and drainage systems have reached the end of their useful life. Despite ongoing maintenance, some drains, window trims, and structural walls show signs of water and weather-related damage.

• Electrical System: Classroom electrical capacity is limited and does not fully support current instructional technology needs.

• Heating System: The electric heating system is more than 37 years old.

“Students at Forks Middle School move between four separate buildings throughout the school day, each with its own entrance. That’s a significant security challenge,” said Bill Henderson, Director of Maintenance.

Cost-efficiency is a top priority for the committee. The committee is evaluating cost-efficiency measures to guide the potential project. These include:

• Maximizing state construction assistance, timber revenue, and grant funding to help offset local costs. The amount of state construction assistance available varies depending on project timing.

• Prioritizing practicality over aesthetics in the design of a future Forks Middle School.

• Rebuilding rather than remodeling to address major structural issues at a lower overall cost.

The proposed Forks Middle School replacement is one step in Quillayute Valley School District’s Long Range Facilities Plan to improve safety and responsibly maintain all three Quillayute Valley schools: https://aptg.co/R6bChR.

Feedback gathered will help guide the next steps in the planning process for the pre-design. Updates will continue to be posted on the district’s facilities webpage. Community members are also encouraged to follow Quillayute Valley School District’s Facebook page for ongoing information and school updates.