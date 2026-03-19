Holabird restoration underway

The Lloyd J. Allen Charitable Trust awarded $25,000 to the restoration of the ‘39 Holabird. An additional $40,000 is estimated to complete the project. Here, CCFD#1 Chief Bill Paul delivers the truck to the shop doing the work. Submitted photo

The Holabird restoration has begun, and hopefully, it will be ready for the Forks Old Fashioned 4th of July Grand Parade.

Individuals, businesses, and organizations interested in contributing to this effort can make a charitable donation to the Betterment Association in one of the following ways:

1. Drop off a donation at The Office with Karen Crandall or Christina Hinchen, located at the corner of Division Street and Spartan Avenue;

2. Mail your tax-deductible contribution to the West Olympic Peninsula Betterment Association (WOPBA) at PO BOX 1220, FORKS, WA 98331-1220; or,

3. Make your contribution at your local First Federal Bank, specifying that your contribution is for the West Olympic Peninsula Betterment Association’s Fire Engine Project. The Betterment Association will provide receipts for all donations received.