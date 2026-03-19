Nominations now open for Chamber “Best of” Awards

The 25th Annual Chamber of Commerce “Best Of” Awards for Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Volunteer of the Year will be presented on Wednesday, April 15 at 11:30 am during our most favorite meeting of the year, at Blakeslee’s Bar & Grill, 1222 S. Forks Avenue.

This will mark a time when we give public recognition to a citizen, a Chamber business, and a volunteer who have made outstanding contributions to our community during the year.

You are an important link in the process of selecting the recipients. We encourage you to nominate an individual, business and/or a volunteer that you think is worthy of such recognition. Nominate as many individuals and businesses as you wish. Please complete the Candidate Nomination Form and submit it to the Chamber, along with any other background material that you feel may be pertinent. Please sign the form so we can contact you if we have questions.

You can also email us at director@forkswa.com with who you are nominating, why you are nominating them, and your contact information (form not necessary).

Please do not assume that someone else will nominate an obvious choice. A brief outline of the basic qualifications is provided for your review. Nominations may be made by all members of the community. Citizen and volunteer nominees do not need to be members of the Forks Chamber of Commerce. However, business nominees must be a current member of the Forks Chamber of Commerce.

The deadline for nominations is April 1st at Noon.