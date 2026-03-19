Spartan Soccer

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Above: Forks Yosgart Gonzalez Ayala kicks to a teammate who scored against the Warriors in this league contest on the surface of Spartan Stadium. Also in the action are Margarito Gonzalez Black (10), Adan Montealegre (9), and Dani Ornelas.

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Spartan Margarito Gonzalez Black competes with Chief Leschi for ball control on March 12 at Spartan Stadium, where the Spartans defeated the Warriors 17 to 0.

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Photos by Lonnie Archibald

Spartan Margarito Gonzalez Black competes with Chief Leschi for ball control on March 12 at Spartan Stadium, where the Spartans defeated the Warriors 17 to 0.

Above: Forks Yosgart Gonzalez Ayala kicks to a teammate who scored against the Warriors in this league contest on the surface of Spartan Stadium. Also in the action are Margarito Gonzalez Black (10), Adan Montealegre (9), and Dani Ornelas.

Spartan Mario Flores in action against Chief Leschi.

Forks Darinel Garcia Lopez controls the ball while teammate Adan Montealegre looks on. Photo by Lonnie Archibald