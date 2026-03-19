Upcoming Grief Support Group

The Congregational Church is sponsoring a 6-week Grief Support Group starting Wednesday, April 1, and running through Wednesday, May 6. This group meets every Wednesday for six weeks, starting at 6 p.m. sharp and ending at 7:30 p.m.

These sessions cover tools that help you deal with grief and move into mourning. There are all types of grief not just passing of a loved one. Your participation for the entire six sessions is required for the best results.

A minimum of six participants is required to hold a session. For more information or to sign-up for this support group please contact, Pastor Warren Johnson at 360-640-8239 or email wrjfork@hotmail.com. This group is free of charge and all instructors have several years of experience in grief support.