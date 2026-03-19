West End 9-1-1 calls – March 9-15
Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 19, 2026
March 9
Medical Sekiu, theft S. Forks Ave., medical Founders Way, traffic stop Calawah Way, suspicious activity Bogachiel Way/2nd Ave.
March 10
Citizen contact E. E St., citizen assist Weel Rd., trespass Clallam Bay, abandoned vehicle Trillium Ave., sex offender monitoring Forks, threats W. E St., citizen assist S. Forks Ave., fire Pleasant St, medical W. E St., domestic violence Ackerly St.
March 11
Citizen assist Goodman mainline, mental person Bogachiel Way, 9-1-1 hangup Calawah Way, medical E. Division St., DUI N. Forks Ave., traffic hazard Sol Duc Way, alarm Sekiu, trespass Spartan Ave., traffic stop La Push, civil Beaver, alarm S. Forks Ave., welfare check Spartan Ave., mental person S. Forks Ave.
March 12
Medical Weel Rd., alarm Bogachiel Way, patrol request Cedar Ave., civil Clallam Bay, citizen contact N. Forks Ave., welfare check La Push Rd., citizen contact Hwy 101 N., medical Russell Rd., suspicious activity W. A St., trespass N. Forks Ave., trespass S. Forks Ave., policing Spartan Ave., trespass Calawah Way, traffic complaint Hwy 101 N., medical Johnson Rd., citizen assist La Push, welfare check Beaver, trespass S. Forks Ave., medical Clallam Bay, citizen assist S. Forks Ave., unwanted person S. Forks Ave., building checks Beaver, medical Klahndike Blvd.
March 13
Traffic stop Calawah Way, unwanted person E. E St., medical Klahndike Blvd., citizen assist S. Forks Ave., warrant arrest La Push, theft Wood Ave., lost property S. Forks Ave., welfare check Beaver, fire Clallam Bay, bar check.
March 14
9-1-1 hangup H St., burglary W. E St., medical Russell Rd., welfare check Sekiu, lost property Weel Rd., traffic complaint N. Forks Ave., citizen assist Forks Transit Cntr., citizen contact W. Division St., citizen assist Weel Rd., citizen contact N. Forks Ave., building check N. Forks Ave.
March 15
Citizen assist S. Forks Ave., found property La Push, traffic stop N. Forks Ave., civil Fauna, civil Sheriff’s Hide-a-Way, traffic stop La Push, animal abuse Shearer St., trespass N. Forks Ave., civil Wiley St., collision Hwy 101 Beaver, medical Weel Rd., suspicious activity Tillicum Lane, collision Burnt Mntn. Beaver, citizen assist Bogachiel Way.