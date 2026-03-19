Wilson appointed to District 5 Commission

Clallam County Fire District No. 5 (CCFD5) would like you to help extend our welcome to Don Wilson, who was recently appointed as a Commissioner by unanimous vote during the CCFD5 February Commissioners meeting.

He is a long-time Clallam Bay/Sekiu community member and previously served as a volunteer firefighter with the Department.

We would also like to invite the community to join us at the next Commissioners’ meeting to be held on March 23, 2026, at 2 p.m., at the Sekiu Community Center. If you cannot make that one, the Commissioners meet on the fourth Monday of each month.