Foster brings home a state medal

Coach Pam Gale shared the following – “Noah Foster ran his second-best time of the season to earn a 6th place medal in the open 400m. Noah managed to get himself into the finals, placing 8th to advance, but proved that wasn’t good enough as he moved up to 6th place in the finals. The track was fast, and a lot of records were broken, but the Spartans never gave up. Kareena Nandial had a PR in the shot with a throw of 30’11 3/4 inches, and the girls’ 4×2 Skye Hestand, Natasha Fletcher, Kim Camacho, and Lizzy Morrison had a PR with a time of 156.05. It was a great trip, and a wonderful time was had by all! Congratulations, Forks Track and Field, for another great season!”