Kenny Church Tournament

It was a perfect weekend for baseball and softball at Duncan Fields in Forks, where the Kenny Church Annual Memorial Tournament took place. A large crowd of family members as well as friends gathered to watch these youngsters compete. Lawn chairs as well as the open stands and picnic tables, accommodated those who brought lunches, ordered hamburgers from the concession stand, and visited the ice cream truck. It was a joyful weekend here in Forks. Here at Duncan Fields.

Photos by Lonnie Archibald