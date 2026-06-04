School Safety Concerns Dominate QVSD Board Meeting

The Quillayute Valley School District Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, May 26, opened with an extended period of public comment, with community members voicing concerns about student safety, district accountability, and recent security incidents.

Each speaker was allotted three minutes to address the board.

Rod Larson compared the board to a “black hole,” saying, “This board seems to be one.” Larson noted that one of the district’s mission statements is providing a safe environment for students, but argued that the number of recent reports and concerns suggests students are not being adequately protected.

Larson questioned the competence of the current administration and proposed the creation of a citizen advisory group focused on student safety, similar to the citizen advisory committee helping guide the design of the district’s new elementary school.

“This will not release the board from its obligations,” Larson said, “but it will help find where the buck stops.”

He also suggested implementing a reporting and penalty system for bullying and other violations, with clear consequences and greater transparency.

“Take action when an incident happens,” Larson said. “Don’t hide it. Get out of the box and inform the community.”

Shannon Gaydeski addressed the board regarding a recent middle school track meet that she said was “marred” by the presence of former district employee Brian Weeks interacting with student athletes.

“Our kids should not have to keep an eye out and keep an eye on him,” Gaydeski said.

She called on the board to terminate Weeks, bar him from district property and school events, and issue a trespass order.

“I call on the board to be proactive and address these issues,” she said.

Ryan Johanson shared his family’s experiences with the district and connected declining enrollment numbers to what he described as a lack of confidence in student safety.

“Not one board member has asked us why our kids are not in school here,” Johanson said. “Actions speak louder than words. This is how the community feels.”

Johanson said misinformation and a lack of accountability continue to erode public trust.

“You can’t control every employee’s actions, but you can control the actions taken when something happens,” he said. “How can I trust my children with you?”

Lockdown Response Reviewed

Maintenance and Facilities Manager Bill Henderson provided a debriefing on the district’s two recent school lockdowns.

Henderson said law enforcement responded quickly during both incidents and immediately took control of the situations.

Following the events, district staff and law enforcement met to review what worked well and what improvements could be made.

“We sat down and discussed what worked and what didn’t,” Henderson said. “Getting information out went better the second time.”

He noted that staff response improved during the second lockdown and that accountability measures helped ensure administrators knew where students and staff were located and whether they were safe.

“The response showed what this community is made of,” Henderson said.

He also reported that every staff member will soon have access to an emergency communications application that will allow employees to quickly report their status during emergencies.

Superintendent Diana Reaume announced that the district will partner with Forks Community Hospital in August to conduct a large-scale emergency response drill involving school staff and hospital personnel.

During the exercise, hospital staff will triage mock victims while school personnel practice emergency procedures. The drill is expected to last approximately 90 minutes, and information will be shared with the community in advance.

When asked whether the students responsible for the recent threats had been identified, Reaume said investigators were unable to identify the source of the first threat but had identified the student involved in the second incident.

Reaume also urged parents to follow district guidance during emergencies.

“It is a parent’s instinct to want to come to school,” she said. “That is the last thing we want. If there were an active shooter, it would cause more problems.”

New Athletic Website Launched

Assistant Superintendent and Athletic Director Kyle Weakley reported on the launch of a new athletic website, ForksSpartans.com, which will provide sports schedules and links to forms required for student participation in athletics.

Weakley also highlighted strong academic performance among student-athletes and recognized students participating in spring sports.

He noted that this was the first year Forks High School sent a cheer squad to competition and said organizers are looking forward to expanding the program in the future.

Budget, Enrollment and Resource Officer Discussed

Reaume also provided an update on the district’s budget and enrollment trends.

She said many districts across the state are preparing for what has been described as a “baby bust,” resulting in smaller kindergarten classes and declining enrollment.

While some districts are already making staffing reductions, Reaume said QVSD is closely monitoring enrollment and finances before determining whether future reductions will be necessary.

The board also discussed plans to add a School Resource Officer through a partnership with the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. Under the proposal, the district would contract with the sheriff’s office for the position.

Reaume said increased law enforcement presence has already been noticeable on district campuses following the recent lockdowns.

The resource officer position is expected to be included in a future budget. Before being assigned to a school campus, the officer would complete training through the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

Valedictorian Criteria Under Review

Board members also discussed whether changes should be made to the district’s criteria for selecting valedictorian and salutatorian.

Currently, the honors are awarded based on highest grade-point averages. However, questions were raised regarding students participating in Running Start, who take college courses while completing high school requirements and may only be enrolled part-time at Forks High School.

Board members agreed additional information is needed before making any changes and suggested surveying students to gather their opinions on how academic honors should be awarded in the future.