SIORF Awards Night 2026

Soroptimist International of the Olympic Rain Forest awarded $32,000 in awards and scholarships at their annual awards night on May 21, 2026. Pictured with the check are SIORF members Heather Sky, Christine Wasankari, Mary Anne Earley, Cindy Mesenbrink, Cathy Johnson, Rosemary Sternbeck, Sharla Fraker, Sarah Galipeau, and Laura Farrell.

Soroptimist International of the Olympic Rain Forest scholarships are awarded to graduates of Forks High School, Forks Alternative School, Quileute Tribal School, and Cape Flattery Schools. Renewal scholarships are available to prior SIORF winners. The funding for these scholarships is earned at our annual Festival of Trees fundraiser held in December. SIORF 2026 Scholarships were awarded to Rowan Ball, Lillianna Galena, Zoey Garcia-Vazquez, Aliya Gillet, Chloe Gaydeski, Nikole Gaydeski, Skye Hestand, Haileyjane Highfield, Michelle Hunt, Kendall Marshall, Eladia Hernandez-Stansbury, and Eram’e Tost.

The Hull Family Foundation Scholarships and renewals were awarded to Rowan Ball, Lillianna Galeana, Zoey Garcia-Vazquez, Chloe Gaydeski, Skye Hestand, Haileyjane Highfield, Michelle Hunt, Kendall Marshall, Gunner Rogers, Eladia Hernandez-Stansbury, and Eram’e Tost. SIORF was entrusted with managing these scholarships for United Way.

The Prue Miller scholarship was started by an anonymous donor in memory of active Forks volunteer and former Soroptimist Member, Prue Miller, who passed away in 2020. It is designated for a Junior or Senior year college student. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Lillianna Galeana.

The Cindy Mesenbrink Education scholarship, funded by an anonymous donor, is awarded to a Junior or Senior in college pursuing a K-12 teaching degree. It honors the teaching career of retired teacher and Soroptimist member, Cindy Mesenbrink. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Aliya Gillett.

The Diane Demorest scholarship is given each year to a student accepted into a nursing program or any medical field. It is funded by Soroptimist and is given in memory of Diane Demorest, a charter member of SIORF and nurse practitioner at Forks Hospital. Michelle Hunt and Shauna Rondeau received this year’s scholarship.

SIORF was honored to award $32,000 to these hard-working, amazing students. Congratulations!