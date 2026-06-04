SIORF Women’s Community Award

The Soroptimist Women’s Award was created to honor women in our community who make a difference in their communities. This year, the following women were recognized for this award:

Karen Clark, for her work with Friends of Forks Animals. She has encouraged and inspired many of us, including our youth, with her leadership and commitment to animal welfare. She has spent hours and many miles transporting dogs and puppies around the region to be fostered, adopted, and to shelters.

Sue Shane has made a lasting impact on our community through her compassion, leadership, and dedication to service. As a nurse, she has cared for countless individuals and families. Her heart for service and commitment to making a difference truly embody the spirit of this award.

Tami Shaner has worked in the transportation department at QVSD for 37 years. She has been in charge of our most precious cargo, our children. Families treasure Tami for always having a smile and caring for their children. She serves as the transportation supervisor as well and has organized getting a school bus in parades and community events to collect food or school supplies. She loves her kids, and they love her!

Not pictured is another award winner, Angelica Almazan Luna. Angelica is being recognized for her commitment to her family, community, and job. While going to school and working, she always finds time to serve her community. Whether it be at the food bank, church functions, or community events. She is a caring, professional, and always willing to take on new challenges.

“Congratulations to our winners, and thank you for serving our community over the years.”