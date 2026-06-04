Suspicious car fire

CCFD#1 personnel work to mop up after getting the flames under control.

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Photos CCFD#1

Clallam County Fire District No. 1 crews responded Sunday after smoke was reported at 3:58 p.m. Chief Ryan Oberfance was first on scene to find a vehicle burning approximately 200 feet down a trail at the end of Terra Eden Street. Engine 92 and Engine 91 also responded. Neighbors reported the vehicle had apparently been abandoned on the trail some time ago.

CCFD#1 personnel work to mop up after getting the flames under control.