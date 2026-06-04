West End 9-1-1 – Police, Fire and EMT – May 25-30

May 25

Citizen contact La Push, citizen assist S. Forks Ave., collision Hwy 101/Andersonville Ave., traffic stop La Push, unwanted person La Push, traffic stop Hwy 101 N. MP 196, traffic stop La Push, building check La Push Rd., citizen contact La Push, traffic stop La Push, medical Robin Hood Loop, fireworks violation La Push.

May 26

Medical Hoh Mainline, disturbance Robin Hood Loop, drug violation Founders Way, traffic stop Hwy 101/Andersonville Ave., civil E. Division St., injured animal Trillium/Calawah Way, policing Spartan Ave., unwanted person Bogachiel Way, domestic Cedar Ave., traffic hazard H St., boat patrol La Push, traffic complaint Ackerly St., traffic complaint Merchant Rd., adult protective service Weel Rd., traffic stop Hwy 112 Clallam Bay, traffic stop N. Forks Ave., medical La Push, welfare check S. Forks Ave., suspicious activity La Push Rd., medical La Push, medical Big Burn, disturbance 600 block Calawah Way.

May 27

Medical Collins St., 9-1-1 hangup S. Forks Ave., citizen contact E. Division St., policing Camas Ave., civil W. Lake Pleasant, theft Forks Outfitters, traffic stop N. Forks Ave/Sol Duc Way, citizen contact N. Forks Ave., theft Forks Outfitters, medical Lupine, medical Willow Ave., traffic stop MP 195, civil S. Forks Ave., traffic stop Hwy 101 N. MP 201, medical Bogachiel Way.

May 28

Citizen assist Elk Valley Rd., harassment Spartan Ave., citizen assist La Push, theft Forks Outfitters, assault Hwy 112 Clallam Bay, warrant arrest La Push, suspicious activity S. Forks Ave., warrant attempt La Push, parking enforcement La Push, suspicious activity Founders Way, theft Forks Outfitters, traffic stop La Push, traffic stop Bogachiel Way, suspicious activity Forks Transit Center, building check Forks Transit Center.

May 29

Citizen contact N. Forks Ave., civil Neah Bay, civil Sekiu, boat activity River Park Rd., citizen contact La Push, traffic complaint Hwy 101 S. MP 187, theft Hwy 112 Clallam Bay, medical Terra Eden, policing E. E St., traffic stop S. Forks Ave., building check Spartan Ave, warrant attempt La Push, patrol request E. E St., traffic stop La Push, citizen assist D St.

May 30

Medical S. Elderberry Ave., threats Weel Rd., vicious animal La Push, citizen contact La Push, policing E. E St., traffic stop N. Forks Ave., traffic stop S. Forks Ave., trespass La Push, citizen contact Sol Duc Way, 9-1-1 hangup N. Forks Ave., traffic stop Calawah Way, traffic stop Bogachiel Way, suspicious activity Bogachiel Way.