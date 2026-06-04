Forks Council Approves Rezones, Supports Opportunity Zone Effort

The Forks City Council tackled a lengthy agenda during its Tuesday, May 26, meeting, which was moved from Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

During public comment, Forks Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lissy Andros reported a busy Memorial Day weekend for the community. The Forks Visitor Information Center welcomed approximately 600 visitors on Saturday and another 500 on Monday, reflecting strong tourism activity over the holiday weekend.

The council also heard from Clallam County Economic Development Council Executive Director Colleen McAleer, who joined the meeting via Zoom to request a letter of support regarding Opportunity Zones.

McAleer said she was surprised that Forks did not qualify for the Opportunity Zone designation after federal data indicated the city’s median income had increased from approximately $51,000 to $81,000 in a single year. She said the data will not be reevaluated, preventing Forks from qualifying despite concerns about the accuracy of the figures.

Other West End communities, including Beaver, Clallam Bay, Sekiu, and portions of West Jefferson County, remain eligible for Opportunity Zone status.

Mayor Tim Fletcher voiced strong support for the letter. Council Member Jeff Gingell made a motion to approve the letter of support, which passed unanimously.

The council then conducted a public hearing on several items. Before the hearing, Attorney Charlotte Archer reviewed legal requirements regarding fairness and disclosure of potential conflicts of interest. Council Member Corey Pearson disclosed previous conversations with the Rubles and recused herself from participation in the hearing.

No public comments were received. Following the discussion, the rezone was approved. After deliberations, Council Member Joe Soha noted concerns regarding roadway maintenance in some developments, explaining that roads within certain developments are not maintained by the city. The ordinance will return for final action at the next meeting.

The council also considered a rezone request involving airport property. The Forks Planning Commission recommended approval, and with no questions from either council members or the public, Council Member Vilkesh Patel moved for approval. The motion passed unanimously.

Another zoning amendment generated more discussion. The proposed code change revises the definition of mini-storage facilities to allow the use of shipping containers. The Planning Commission had recommended approval.

During public comment, Andros expressed concern that widespread use of shipping containers could become unsightly if not properly regulated.

Soha moved to approve the amendment. Patel and Pearson voted against the proposal, while Soha, Gingell and Kaylan Kimball voted in favor, allowing the measure to pass by a 3-2 vote.

Following a 25-minute executive session, council members tabled consideration of an intergovernmental agreement with the Hoh Tribe until the June 8 meeting.

During council member reports, Patel raised concerns about vehicle speeds through downtown Forks.

“The driving on Main Street is crazy and too fast,” Patel said. “We need to address it somehow.”

Kimball agreed that speeding has become a concern.

Soha noted that the highway is under the jurisdiction of the Washington State Department of Transportation and suggested exploring options such as speed feedback signs that display motorists’ speeds.

Council members also discussed faded crosswalk markings throughout town. Mayor Fletcher noted that crosswalks are typically repainted during the summer, although some locations were not completed last year.

There was a comment about the Narcan box that was placed at the Forks Transit Center.

Council members briefly discussed reports from other communities about homeless individuals being relocated from larger cities to rural areas, including whether financial assistance may be provided to them for relocation.

Public Works Director Paul Hampton reported that bids for the West E Street project had been received and will be opened at the next council meeting.

Hampton also shared information from a recent Transportation Improvement Board meeting, where communities across the state discussed challenges associated with state highways running through city centers. He noted that tourism remains strong even during winter months and that many cities that had chipseal projects had problems, and hoped the chipseal would hold up until better funding can be found.

“We just don’t have $20 million for paving,” Hampton said while discussing the growing cost of road maintenance projects.